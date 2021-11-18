Rust Script Supervisor Files Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin And Producers

In her complaint, Mitchell states that the scene Baldwin was shooting when he fired his weapon at Hutchins and Souza wasn't supposed to include a gun shot at all. Mitchell says that three tight camera shots were supposed to take place after lunch: a shot of Baldwin's eyes, a shot of a bloodstain on Baldwin's shoulder and a shot of Baldwin removing his gun from his holster. As stated in her complaint, "There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person."

Furthermore, Mitchell's complaint states she was standing less than four feet away (per The Guardian) from Baldwin during the shooting. Due to her proximity, Mitchell claims she has "sustained serious physical trauma and shock and injury."

Mitchell is suing Baldwin, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, more than a few other producers and crew members, as well as a number of production companies involved in the creation of "Rust." Her complaint doesn't only cite the general lack of safety protocols on set, including the limited amount of plexiglass and the poor communication around the gun in question, but also specifically calls out Baldwin for not visually confirming the gun was not loaded:

"[Baldwin] had no right to rely upon some alleged statement by the Assistant Director that it was a 'cold gun.' Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself."

The shooting on the rest of "Rust" has lead to a slew of conversations around on set safety, many of which have become intertwined with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees' (IATSE) recent contract negotiation. At least one TV show has already agreed to ban live guns from their set, while politicians have started folding these conversations into their talking points.