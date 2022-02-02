Rust Tragedy Inspires New Gun Safety Bill For Performers Working In New Mexico

More changes are on the horizon in the wake of the deadly shooting accident that occurred on the set of "Rust" in October of last year. Following the incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in which actor Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a set weapon containing a live round that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza, calls have poured in for an industry-wide ban on real guns or live ammunition on film sets. Now, a Republican New Mexico lawmaker wants to ensure a safer production by requiring actors and set professionals to complete a state-sponsored gun-safety training program.

On Monday, State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of District 32 in Roswell introduced a bill that would make all film set personnel undergo a safety course if they are expected to handle firearms. The Hunter Education Program is a safety course offered by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Department, which emphasizes safe hunting and sport. The requirements for passing the course include a written test and a proficiency test.

The legislature is Democrat-dominated at the moment and the current session ends on February 17, 2022, so it's not known whether the bill will make it to the floor for debate and vote. If it were to pass, the bill sets an effective date of January 2023, but before that, it would require Senate approval before moving on to New Mexico's House of Representatives.