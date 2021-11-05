Dwayne Johnson Pledges To No Longer Use Real Guns On His Sets Following Rust Shooting

One of the biggest action stars on the planet has nixed live guns on his film sets. Johnson spoke to Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of "Red Notice," Johnson's latest Netflix vehicle — purportedly one of the streaming service's most expensive projects to date. The movie, which launches on Netflix on November 12, stars three celebrities who are familiar with shoot-em-up storylines: Gal Gadot as the bullet-deflecting Wonder Woman, and Ryan Reynolds who fills montages with gunplay as the wise-cracking mercenary Deadpool. But following the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on period Western film "Rust," Johnson is making a pledge to stop using real firearms on all projects under his Seven Bucks Productions banner. After expressing his heartbreak at the shooting of Hutchins and director Joel Souza, the "Fast & Furious" star outlined the need for a shift in firearms practices on film sets.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won't use real guns at all. We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post. We're not going to worry about the dollars; we won't worry about what it costs."

The move comes amid industry-wide calls for widespread policy changes, including an open letter, signed by notable cinematographers, refusing to engage in projects that still use live guns and ammunition in production. Filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi's Change.org petition, which calls "for Alec Baldwin to use his power and influence in the Hollywood film industry to make change and ban real guns on film sets," has gathered over 107,000 signatures so far. Dave Halls, the assistant director for "Rust," has joined in calls for the industry to "reevaluate its values and practices," though his role in the tragedy is still under scrutiny.