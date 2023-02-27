Rust Crew Members Are Suing Alec Baldwin For Reported 'Blast Injuries' In Tragic Shooting

Court cases surrounding the tragic accident on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021 continue to multiply, as Variety reports that three crew members are now suing the film's producers for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit names El Dorado Pictures, Rust Movie Productions, and actor/producer Alec Baldwin, who is currently also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The lawsuit, which was reportedly filed Monday, describes allegations of harm resulting from the on-set shooting that includes "blast injuries" from the deafening gunshot and "severe emotional distress." Plaintiffs include set costumer Doran Curtin, key grip Reese Price, and dolly operator Ross Addiego, all of whom were reportedly near Baldwin when the gun witnesses say he was holding was fired, injuring director Joel Souza and killing Hutchins. Per Variety, Baldwin denies having pulled the trigger on the gun that was being used during the production, although the FBI's investigation has refuted that claim according to NPR.

The 28-page lawsuit filed with the district court for the county of Santa Fe outlines a pattern of the alleged negligence of on-set safety that plaintiffs argue points back to Baldwin and the film's producers. In a section of the suit subtitled "defendants' cost cutting endangered the cast and crew," the plaintiffs outline an alleged pattern of disregard for on-set safety, citing incidents in which they say first assistant director David Halls "skipped required safety practices like rehearsals, safety meetings, and demonstrations verifying firearms in use were 'cold'" and critiquing the hiring of Halls as well as the inexperienced armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. The suit also describes Baldwin allegedly talking on his cell phone through most of his firearms safety training session, and points to other reported firearm mischarges that occurred before the October 21, 2021 shooting.