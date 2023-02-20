A Key Charge Against Alec Baldwin In The Rust Shooting Case Has Been Dropped

Alec Baldwin will no longer be facing the possibility of five years in prison for his role in the accidental death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that the firearm enhancement charge previously placed on Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been dropped, although their initial charges of involuntary manslaughter are still in effect. This means that the two defendants, who were working on the set of "Rust" during the incident (Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for the prop firearms, and Baldwin was holding the gun that killed Hutchins), are not facing the potential minimum sentence of five years. However, if convicted of their counts of involuntary manslaughter, they could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine each.

The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office did not hold back on what caused this significant charge to be dropped. According to spokeswoman Heather Brewer in the statement, the decision was made to avoid "further litigious distractions" from Baldwin's legal team.

"The prosecution's priority is securing justice," she wrote. "Not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."