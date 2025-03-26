Rust Trailer Reveals First Footage From Alec Baldwin's Controversial Western

It's difficult to know how to feel about the potential release of Joel Souza's "Rust." This is the independently produced Western that became a major news story in 2021 when a .45 Colt revolver brandished by star Alec Baldwin — who continues to claim he did not pull the trigger, hence the bizarre wording here — fired a live round directly through the chest of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and into Souza's shoulder. The set's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was ultimately found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her negligence in loading the weapon. Meanwhile, involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dismissed with prejudice by New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

Principal photography on "Rust" was eventually completed in 2023. This delay caused cast members Brady Noon and Jensen Ackles to drop out of the movie (they were replaced by, respectively, Patrick Scott McDermott and Josh Hopkins), but Souza and company dragged the film across the finish line and screened it at the Camerimage film festival on November 20, 2024. The film received a muted response, with some viewers feeling that it was difficult to judge the film on its own merits because every bit of gunplay in the movie reminded them of the tragedy that killed Hutchins.

"Rust" has secured theatrical distribution from Falling Forward Films (with Ascending Media Group handling its rollout on VOD) and will make its way to the big screen on May 2, 2025, at which point moviegoers will get a chance to see it for themselves — if they want to see it at all. Perhaps to boost the film's chances of getting a theatrical release, a trailer has been released to YouTube. How does it look?

