The Fantastic Four Moment That Had Jessica Alba Questioning Her Career

In 2005 and in 2007, director Tim Story made a pair of feature films starring the Fantastic Four, one of Marvel Comics' most superlative titles. "Fantastic Four," created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, was more or less a family sitcom except the three family members and their best friend all happened to have superpowers. It was light and comedic, while also featuring bloviating, demonstrative supervillains who shouted regularly about the glories of world domination. It was a comic book series that declared itself to be THE WORLD'S GREATEST COMICS MAGAZINE!

Story's feature film adaptations were not very well received when they were released. 2005's "Fantastic Four" only bears a 28% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while its sequel, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," only has a 38% approval rating. Moreso, Marvel Comics fans were harsh to Story's movies, hating their cartoony tone and corny scripts. It's worth acknowledging, however, that Story's films nailed the tone of Lee's and Kirby's 1960s comic books just right. The corniness was most certainly a feature and not a bug, and the interpersonal dynamics were nailed, even if the scripts were pretty clunky. Most notably, the casting was pretty spot on. The hotshot Human Torch was played by Chris Evans. The intellectual Mr. Fantastic was played by Ioan Gruffud. The gruff rock man The Thing was played by Michael Chiklis (in a very impressive practical makeup suit). And the collected, leadership-oriented Invisible Woman was played by Jessica Alba.

Alba, she has made clear, is no fan of the "Fantastic Four" movies, and even recalled a time while shooting "Silver Surfer" that made her doubt her entire craft. In a 2010 interview with Elle Magazine, quoted by Today, Alba recounted a piece of direction that broke her brain. Can one "cry pretty?"