Jessica Alba To Star In Netflix Series Confessions On The 7:45

Jessica Alba is headed to Netflix with a series based on New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger's novel, "Confessions on the 7:45." Alba will star and Charise Castro Smith will act as showrunner and writer of the "Confessions on the 7:45" adaptation.

"The 7:45" refers to the train in the book's Hitchcockian plot. According to Variety, "Confessions on the 7:45" is "described as a psychological thriller about a working mom (Alba) who meets a stranger on a train as she is commuting home who upends her life."

Alba had her breakthrough role in the Fox series, "Dark Angel," before crossing over into movies like "Sin City" and "Fantastic Four" in the mid-2000s. Though she has guest-starred in a number of television shows since then, it wasn't until 2019 when she made a full return to the small screen with a lead role in the "Bad Boys" TV spin-off, "L.A.'s Finest."

Castro Smith co-wrote Disney's "Encanto," which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature last month. She also has a background in TV horror, having co-produced and written episodes of both "The Exorcist" series and Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House." Here, she will serve as executive producer along with Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst, who are backing the project through the production company 3 Arts Entertainment.