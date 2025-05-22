Jeffrey Dean Morgan Confirms Whether Zack Snyder Had Plans For Flashpoint Batman

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Due to the many, many times we've seen Bruce Wayne's parents die in "Batman" movies and TV, there are quite a few different Thomas and Martha Wayne actors out there... even if most of them didn't last long enough to leave an impression!

The most recognizable actors to have played the late Waynes are probably Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan in Zack Snyder's 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." (Morgan and Cohan are both well-known for playing Negan and Maggie on "The Walking Dead," respectively, and are currently starring together in the spin-off "Dead City.")

Snyder opens his movie by cutting between the Waynes being shot in an alley and young Bruce (Brandon Spink) running away from their funeral, only to fall into a cave of bats (and his future). Both scenes are fastidiously recreated from Frank Miller's seminal Batman comic, "The Dark Knight Returns."

Morgan first worked with Snyder on 2009's "Watchmen" (as based on the comic, not graphic novel, by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons). There, Morgan played Edward Blake aka The Comedian, a sociopathic "superhero" draped in guns and the U.S. flag... who dies in the story's opening scene. Like the Comedian, Thomas Wayne is another character whose death kicks off the story.

Even while making "Watchmen," Snyder wanted to adapt "The Dark Knight Returns," and he's still interested in doing a more faithful adaptation than "Batman v Superman" ended up being. During the "Watchmen" press tour, Snyder even told Morgan that he would "be an awesome Batman."

Now, when Snyder did get to make a movie based on Frank Miller's Batman, he didn't cast Morgan. I get why. (No disrespect at all to Mr. Morgan, but Ben Affleck is definitely the bigger name between the two of them.) Morgan playing Batman's father might seem like only a small consolation. But many Bat-fans suspected that casting Morgan as Thomas Wayne was actually a sign of greater plans — and they were right.

When the DC Extended Universe was still in its early days, the running theory was that Morgan would return as Thomas Wayne in a future movie adapting "Flashpoint." That comic, by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert, shows an alternate timeline where Bruce died in the alley and Thomas became Batman instead. Unlike his son, the "Flashpoint" Batman uses guns and kills criminals. He also has a more imposing costume with red highlight and pointed shoulder pads.

In an interview with Den of Geek (alongside Cohan) to promote "Dead City," Morgan addressed whether that was ever really a possibility. "The idea was, truthfully, Zack was going to do more movies," the actor explained, and he made it sound like the "Flashpoint" Batman would've popped up in one of those. "We never got the chance to do that, unfortunately."

