Snow White's Evil Queen Works On Paper, But Gal Gadot's Performance Is A Disaster

We are in a creative age when villains are typically misunderstood. The box office success of Universal Pictures' adaptation of "Wicked" has merely cemented the obvious: the bad guys we know aren't really all that bad, if we get to know them. The Wicked Witch of the West, one of the most iconic villains in cinema history, has been thoroughly and agreeably overhauled into Elphaba, an intelligent and moral young woman who rebels against a con artist who calls himself the Wizard and demonizes her to his people to ensure that they'll stay true to him.

But "Wicked" is far from the only piece of modern pop culture that tries to revisit quintessential baddies. Perhaps it's fitting that a number of the most recent examples come from the Walt Disney Company, which first established itself as a place where classic stories of good and evil can be told and retold on the big screen. Films like "Maleficent" and "Cruella" aren't just named after memorable villains; they also attempt to make viewers rethink characters who, respectively, curse babies to a sleeping death and try to murder dogs to make a fabulous fur coat.

In point of fact, just as the entire company was, as Walt Disney liked to say, started by a mouse, Disney's feature film legacy began with a princess named Snow White. In the 1937 animated feature "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the eponymous heroine is terrorized right out of the gate by an Evil Queen so terrifying and nasty that she doesn't even get the pleasure of having a name of her own. If her title wasn't enough of a clue, within a few minutes of the film's start time, the Evil Queen has not only banished Snow White to be a servant, but she's also so overcome with jealousy that she's no longer the fairest in the land that she instructs a Huntsman to kill Snow White.

Hence, when Disney announced that it was remaking "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" as a live-action/CGI movie titled simply "Snow White," it was easy to wonder if the new interpretation of the Evil Queen would be softer, kinder, or merely more complex. Now that the film has arrived (you can check out /Film's review here), it's a case of good news and bad news. The good news? This Evil Queen, as portrayed by Gal Gadot, is just as evil as she was before. The bad news? Gadot's performance is absolutely terrible.