The Last Of Us Season 2 Finale Recreates The Game's Most Shocking Death Shot-For-Shot

When you're lost in the darkness, look for the spoilers. This article discusses events from the finale of "The Last of Us" season 2.

At a time when television viewers could use a real pick-me-up series to make the horrors of real life feel a little less horrific, well, "The Last of Us" season 2 provided exactly none of that. Not that anyone who's been paying attention would be surprised, of course. Still, newcomers to the HBO adaptation might not have been fully prepared for just how far the finale took things. Fresh off last week's heartwarming flashback episode, the climax reminded everyone that the apocalypse is still the apocalypse, and that the hordes of zombie-like Infected don't always pose the greatest threat.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, poor Jesse (Young Mazino) had to learn this lesson the hard way and pay the highest price, making for the series' most shocking death (outside of Joel's tragic demise early on, of course) in what turns out to be a beat-for-beat recreation of the original game. At the very least, those who played "The Last of Us Part II" couldn't have asked for a more faithful depiction of events. The tragedy begins with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on the warpath in Seattle against her hated rival Abby (Kaitlyn Devers), escalates with her inadvertent killing of two of Abby's close friends, and culminates in the show's bleakest instance of pointless retaliation yet. Not that that's any comfort for one of the most sympathetic characters in the entire story ... and one who was just about to become a father, at that. That little detail, revealed a few weeks back during Ellie and Dina's (Isabela Merced) big romance scene, only makes for an even crueler twist of the knife.

Advertisement

As always, the world of "The Last of Us" spares no one, so let's unpack Jesse's untimely fate and the show's most shocking (and faithfully adapted) death.