The Seraphites: Everything You Need To Know About The Last Of Us Villains

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" video game series and its HBO adaptation.

Season 2 of "The Last of Us" has already ventured past its point of no return with the heartbreaking gut-punch that is Joel's (Pedro Pascal) death. The latest episode maps the aftermath of the incident after a three-month jump, where both Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) are determined to avenge Joel, no matter the cost. While episode 3 acts as a necessary buffer between the intense trauma of losing Joel and the fresh hells that are about to be unleashed, we are also introduced to a new group trying to survive the apocalypse. At first glance, they seem like a religious community moving across Seattle to evade the infected, but their presence in the episode sets the foundation for one of the most antagonistic groups that inhabit the world of "The Last of Us": The Seraphites.

In Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us Part II," players can hear the Seraphites even before they're presented onscreen, thanks to a string of eerie whistling sounds that the group uses to communicate over distances. Also known as the Scars (every member sports a scar on each cheek), the Seraphites often use coded whistling to get the upper hand in fights where the odds are stacked against them. It becomes difficult to predict an enemy that disorients you from the get-go, making it easy for them to flank lone targets or promptly take down groups of two. The latest episode employs the group's coded whistling to warn them of incoming danger, but the wandering collective (which also included children) is brutally killed by another warring faction (who haven't been specified yet).

Although the episode frames the Seraphites and their mysterious ways as harmless, they'll soon strike back and make their vicious presence felt across the highly coveted state of Seattle. Let's learn more about this antagonistic faction from "The Last of Us Part II," gauge their motivations, and speculate on the role they might end up playing in the HBO adaptation.