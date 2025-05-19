The Weeknd And Jenna Ortega's New Movie Bombed At The Box Office

The Weeknd may be one of the biggest recording artists of his generation, but he's not a big movie star (not yet, anyway). While we don't exactly have a large sample size, the singer-turned-actor's major feature film debut "Hurry Up Tomorrow" bombed in its debut at the box office. Based on his album of the same name, this artistic cinematic experiment didn't pan out despite having some major star power on board — in particular, Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday," "Scream VI").

Advertisement

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, "Hurry Up Tomorrow" opened to just $3.3 million on over 2,000 screens at the North American box office over the weekend, failing to land in the top five on the charts. The film was very much overshadowed by "Final Destination Bloodlines," which had a massive $51 million domestic opening. Even so, these movies should have been able to co-exist as counter-programming in an ideal scenario. That's not how things panned out, though.

"Hurry Up Tomorrow," which Shults co-wrote with The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, centers on a musician who is plagued by insomnia and is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel his existence. Barry Keoghan ("Saltburn," "Eternals") also stars alongside Tesfaye and Ortega.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the film continues Lionsgate's bad streak at the box office dating back to last year. The good news is that the movie carries a reported $15 million budget, so it's not going to be a massive money loser. The other good news for Lionsgate is that Live Nation footed the budget, with the studio simply serving as a distributor in this cast. Still, Lionsgate clearly had bigger things in mind given the star power involved with this one.