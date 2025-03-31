A24's Death Of A Unicorn Is A Box Office Disappointment, But We Need More Movies Like It

"Death of a Unicorn" was met with mixed reviews out of SXSW and didn't quite catch on with general moviegoers, but it represents the type of thing Hollywood should absolutely be doing more of: Making movies with reasonable budgets, great casts, and original ideas, with exclusive theatrical releases. The hits don't come without the misses. It's just about managing the size of those misses in the meantime so that they're not ruinous.

Sure, maybe something like "Novocaine" doesn't totally pan out, but it will be fine in the end after VOD comes into play. Theaters need more swings like that, not fewer. It's becoming increasingly hard to predict where actual hits will arrive. Just look at "Conclave," not just one of the best movies of 2024, but a downright shocking hit with $112 million worldwide to its name. It would have been tough to predict that movie breaking out earlier in the year.

Sure, Hollywood needs franchise films to help ensure big hits will come. But "John Wick: Chapter 4" doesn't happen unless the original "John Wick" gets made in the first place. Maybe "A Working Man" can become the next "John Wick." In another timeline, "Death of a Unicorn 2" could have been a likely outcome. It didn't pan out this time, but rolling those dice is crucial to the survival of the industry. If anything, Hollywood at large needs to double down on this thinking, rather than back away from it even further. Making movies like this is a long-term investment in the future of a healthy theatrical marketplace.

