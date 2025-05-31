Every Major Star Trek Actor Who Had A Cameo In The Simpsons

Because Matt Groening's animated sitcom "The Simpsons" has become such a ubiquitous part of popular culture, it often serves as a remix station for everything that happens to be floating through the mass consciousness. The makers of "The Simpsons" have always had a keen eye toward TV and film history, sometimes drawing from their own childhood experiences as media-overconsumers, and sometimes just because they pay attention to what's currently out there. The Simpsons themselves are also TV addicts, so it makes sense that TV shows of yore should occasionally leak into their everyday lives. It's as if a vital barrier between TV and reality had broken down on "The Simpsons," and classic TV had slowly become a part of their lives. This is no more evident than in the "Simpsons" Halloween specials, which put the characters in classic "Twilight Zone" episodes.

And then, of course, there's "Star Trek." The number of "Star Trek" references on "The Simpsons" are plentiful, and range from the obscure (a character named Kodos) to the obvious ("Set phasers to FUN!"). And various actors best known for their roles on "Star Trek" have appeared on "The Simpsons," sometimes to refer to "Star Trek," and sometimes just to act. And this doesn't even include the many, many actors who have had guest spots on both "The Simpsons" and "Star Trek." Sarah Silverman, for instance, played a character named Nikki McKenna in the "Simpsons" episode "Stealing First Base" (March 21, 2010), after having played a plucky '90s gal Rain Robinson in the two-part "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Future's End" (November 6 and 13, 1996).

As for the central cast members of the various "Star Trek" shows, the following have had notable roles on "The Simpsons."