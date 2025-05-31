Every Major Star Trek Actor Who Had A Cameo In The Simpsons
Because Matt Groening's animated sitcom "The Simpsons" has become such a ubiquitous part of popular culture, it often serves as a remix station for everything that happens to be floating through the mass consciousness. The makers of "The Simpsons" have always had a keen eye toward TV and film history, sometimes drawing from their own childhood experiences as media-overconsumers, and sometimes just because they pay attention to what's currently out there. The Simpsons themselves are also TV addicts, so it makes sense that TV shows of yore should occasionally leak into their everyday lives. It's as if a vital barrier between TV and reality had broken down on "The Simpsons," and classic TV had slowly become a part of their lives. This is no more evident than in the "Simpsons" Halloween specials, which put the characters in classic "Twilight Zone" episodes.
And then, of course, there's "Star Trek." The number of "Star Trek" references on "The Simpsons" are plentiful, and range from the obscure (a character named Kodos) to the obvious ("Set phasers to FUN!"). And various actors best known for their roles on "Star Trek" have appeared on "The Simpsons," sometimes to refer to "Star Trek," and sometimes just to act. And this doesn't even include the many, many actors who have had guest spots on both "The Simpsons" and "Star Trek." Sarah Silverman, for instance, played a character named Nikki McKenna in the "Simpsons" episode "Stealing First Base" (March 21, 2010), after having played a plucky '90s gal Rain Robinson in the two-part "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Future's End" (November 6 and 13, 1996).
As for the central cast members of the various "Star Trek" shows, the following have had notable roles on "The Simpsons."
Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy, best known to Trekkies as the Enterprise's Vulcan first officer Spock, first appeared on the "The Simpsons" in the episode "Marge vs. the Monorail" (January 14, 1993). The episode is about how Springfield received a windfall of money from C. Montgomery Burns (Harry Shearer) after he paid a hefty fine for polluting a local park. At a town hall, the citizens of Springfield gather to decide what they want to do with the cash, but a smooth-talking conman named Lyle Lanley (Phil Hartman) slimes his way into the crowd and proposes — musically — that Springfield buy his handy-dandy monorail. Naturally, Lanley will use cheap, sub-par monorail materials and skip town with the cash overage.
Nimoy played the monorail's token celebrity, riding the monorail to drum up publicity for its maiden voyage. He makes a "Star Trek" joke during a public speech, but Mayor Quimby (Dan Castellaneta) doesn't understand it. He thinks Nimoy was one of the Little Rascals. Nimoy also annoys a monorail passenger by remarking on a nearby eclipse and using highfalutin language about the universe great cosmic ballet. The annoyed passenger wants to change seats. Nimoy exits the episode by beaming up.
Nimoy played himself again on the episode "The Springfield Files" (January 12, 1997), a riff on "The X-Files." He introduced the episode thus:
"Hello. I'm Leonard Nimoy. The following tale of alien encounters is true. And by 'true,' I mean 'false.' It's all lies. But they're entertaining lies. And, in the end, isn't that the real truth? The answer ... is 'no.'"
Nimoy also appeared on "Futurama," but that's an article for another time.
Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols played communications officer Nyota Uhura on "Star Trek," and appeared in the "The Simpsons" episode "Simple Simpson" (May 2, 2004). Nichols played herself, and her appearance was very brief. She entered a comic book shop and introduced herself as "Nichelle Nichols of Star Trek." The shop owner, known colloquially as Comic Book Guy (Hank Azaria) had a face covered with the remnants of a recently thrown pie. It seems that he had incurred the ire of a local superhero, The Pie Man, for making unauthorized Pie Man comics. His punishment was a pie to the face. Comic Book Guy was elated to see Nichols enter his store, pointing out that she finally accepted his invitation "for tea and chitchat."
Nichols recoiled from the pie-encrusted nerd, and said that she would never date a man with pie on his face. It was something, she declared, that she once said to Shatner.
It's a brief but memorable scene, and one that allowed Nichols to insult William Shatner. Her co-star, as many know, wasn't always well-behaved on set, often hogging the spotlight, trying to steal lines, and generally behaving like a primma donna. There have even been rumors that Nichols almost quit "Star Trek" because of Shatner's ego, and was only encouraged to stay by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. himself. If this is true, Nichols likely enjoyed a chance at take a dig at Shatner.
Nichols also appeared on "Futurama," but that's an article for another time.
George Takei
George Takei, who played the helmsman Hikaru Sulu on "Star Trek," is the "Simpsons" champion, having appeared on five episodes in toto. He first appeared on the second-season episode "One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Blue Fish" (January 24, 1991), an episode where Homer (Castellaneta) goes to a Japanese restaurant for the first time and instantly falls in love with sushi. When he tries the potentially dangerous blowfish fugu, however, he finds he might be poisoned. Takei plays one of the waiters at the sushi restaurant, a character named (sigh) Akira Kurosawa. That same character returned in later episodes, but he was played by Hank Azaria.
Takei played a Chinese waiter in the episode "A Hunka Hunka Burns in Love" (December 2, 2001), and a sushi chef in "What Animated Women Want" (April 14, 2013), so it seems that the "Simpsons" writers thought of the actor as a restaurateur.
Takei most hilariously played a Japanese game show host named Wink in "Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo" (May 16, 1999), the episode where the Simpsons take advantage of a cheap flight to go to Japan. When they run out of money, the Simpsons have to go on a sadistic Japanese game show to win back the money they need to return home.
Finally, Takei played himself in "The Burns Cage" (April 3, 2016), the episode wherein Smithers (Shearer) meets his beloved Julio (Azaria). In that episode, Homer invites as many queer men to his home for a dating mixer, including a few gay icons. Naturally, Takei is there, charming everyone.
Takei also appeared on "Futurama," but that's an article for another time.
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart, known to Trekkies as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," (and other projects beyond) appeared on two episodes of "The Simpsons." On the first, "Homer the Great" (January 8, 1995), he plays the head of a Freemason-like secret society called the Stonecutters. The Stonecutters control everything from the shadows, although Homer is just pleased to finally be accepted into any club. Homer will eventually find he is the Stonecutters' messiah, leading to a lot of awkward resentment. Stewart's character was named Number One, which is a fun "Star Trek" reference; Captain Picard referred to his first officer, Commander Riker, as "Number One." The number could also, however, be a reference to the 1960s cult series "The Prisoner," wherein the lead character (Patrick McGoohan) constantly sought after a mysterious leader called only Number One.
Stewart returned to "The Simpsons" for "The Fabulous Faker Boy" (May 12, 2013), playing a mysterious co-worker of Homer's ... named Patrick Stewart. Homer is depressed that his bald head is unattractive to his wife, but he is reassured by a dashing, unnamed, muscular bald man. Stewart tells him that he has been bald since he was 23 (which is true), and that being bald is wonderful. The money one saves on haircuts can buy a yacht, and attract hundreds of bald women. Stewart said that he had no wife in the episode, which was true at the time of recording. Stewart didn't marry his third wife, Sunny Ozell, until September of that year. Ian McKellan officiated.
Stewart also appeared on "Futurama," but that's an article for another time.
Colm Meaney
Colm Meaney is one of the most ubiquitous of all "Star Trek" actors, playing Chief Miles O'Brien on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." His character started as an unnamed supporting player, but grew into a series semi-regular over time. He was popular enough to become one of the main cast members on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and appeared on all seven seasons of that show. He's admitted he's pretty much done with the franchise by now.
On "The Simpsons," Meaney played an Irish pub owner named Tom O'Flanagan in the episode "In the Name of the Grandfather" (March 22, 2009). In that episode, Homer takes his father (Castellaneta) to Ireland so that he may recreate a fun night of drinking, recalled from his youth. The pair end up getting so drunk, they unknowingly purchase the pub from Tom O'Flanagan. Tom was happy to be rid of it, as old-world Irish pubs are no longer in fashion in modern, high-tech Ireland. This is by no means true.
Meaney frequently returns to his native Ireland to take part in various film, TV, and theater projects (see: "The Commitments," "The Snapper," and "The Van," as well as "A Belfast Story" and a film called "Parked"). It was fitting that he should play an Irish character for "The Simpsons." He is the only actor on the list so far who does not play themselves, or make allusions to "Star Trek."
Meaney did not appear on "Futurama."
Scott Bakula
Scott Bakula was already sci-fi royalty when he agreed to play Captain John Archer on "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2001. He was known by sci-fi fans for starring on "Quantum Leap," so his leap to Trek was seen as a natural progression. "Enterprise" is perhaps the least beloved of the heyday of "Star Trek," but it has its fans.
Bakula played himself on the "The Simpsons" episode "Bobby, It's Cold Outside" (December 15, 2019). It's a Christmas episode wherein Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) gets a job as a mall Santa. Of course, the serial criminal is up to no good. Partway through the episode, Chief Wiggum (Azaria) arrests Marge's sister Selma Bouvier (Julie Kavner), finding some evidence with the initials SB on it. This allows Wiggum to free other "SB" suspects, Sandra Bullock, Steve Ballmer, and Scott Bakula. Chief Wiggum lightheartedly says that Bakula ought to try out some actual Quantum Leaping. A peeved Bakula tells him he should learn how to be a better cop.
It's a cheap joke, but very funny. And it was very sporting of Bullock, Ballmer, and Bakula to take part in it.
Bakula hasn't provided any voice work for "Futurama," but he was murdered by George Takei in one of the "Futurama" movies. "Way to ruin the franchise, Bakula!," he was heard to yell.
And the Rest
As mentioned above, Sarah Silverman appeared on both "Star Trek" and on "The Simpsons," and when one looks over the long history of both franchises, one will find a lot of actorly overlap between the two.
Kelsey Grammer plays Sideshow Bob on "The Simpsons," but also had a cameo on the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Cause and Effect." Kim Cattrall was in the "Simpson" episodes "She Used to Be My Girl" and "Oh Brother, Where Bart Thou?," but also played the Vulcan Valeris in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country." Andy dick played himself on the "Simpsons" episode "Yokel Chords," and also played a hologram in the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Message in a Bottle."
Other actors that have appeared on both "The Simpsons" and "Star Trek" include Charles Napier, Christopher Collins, Scott Thompson, Paul Winfield, Seth MacFarlane, Winona Ryder, Karl Wiedergott, Paul Willson, Richard Kind, Wallace Shawn, Michael McKean, Stephen Root, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ed Begley, Jr., and Jason Alexander. Thanks to "Star Trek: Lower Decks," veteran voice actors Jess Harnell, John Kassir, Maurice LaMarche, and Tress MacNeille have also been within both franchises.
Springfield is practically deep space. There are, however, no fan theories (to my knowledge) that posit that "Star Trek" and "The Simpsons" take place in the same universe. Even "Cheers" has one of those theories.