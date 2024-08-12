Why Star Trek's Colm Meaney Doesn't Think He'll Play Miles O'Brien Again

The character of Transporter Chief Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney) first appeared in "Encounter at Farpoint," the pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." For many episodes, he was basically a background character, usually present to deliver a line or two of techno-jargon and to beam the senior staff from the ship to a planet and back. With each appearance, though, audiences began to get more details about O'Brien's life. He used to build ships in bottles as a boy, for instance. O'Brien would marry and have a child. All told, O'Brien appeared in 52 episodes of the show, sometimes starring in his own stories.

The character became popular enough to be carried over to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" in 1993, on which he was a regular character. On "Deep Space Nine," O'Brien became even more awesome, serving as the chief engineer on the station, having to familiarize himself with dated Cardassian technology, and make sure a whole-ass space station didn't shut down entirely. He also revealed himself to be a good drinking friend, a good husband, and a hero of the working class. "He was more than a hero," O'Brien once said of an ancestor, "he was a union man."

After 160 episodes of "Deep Space Nine," O'Brien took a job as a professor at Starfleet Academy, and that was the last we saw of him.

Given that many "Trek" characters have been resurrected for some of the more recent "Star Trek" shows on Paramount+, questions have naturally arisen as to whether or not O'Brien would be one of them. ComicBookMovie recently spoke with Meaney about O'Brien, and the actor pretty clearly said no, O'Brien would not return. After 212 episodes, he felt he was pretty much done. No one wants to see elderly O'Brien.