Where Was Tombstone Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

The 1993 Kurt Russell movie "Tombstone" is one of the most beloved Westerns of all time thanks to its incredible and expansive cast, some truly unforgettable moments, and tons of quotable lines. The film is a semi-historical account of the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral and the events leading up to it, following lawman Wyatt Earp (Russell), his brothers, and his friend Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer) in their battles with the cold-blooded Cowboys, as led by Curly Bill (Powers Booth). It's somewhat historically accurate, though it definitely sacrifices authenticity for a bit of John Ford-style movie magic. But what about the film's shooting locations? Did it trade in the real Tombstone, Arizona for the hills of Hollywood?

Thankfully, the answer is no, and the gorgeous desert vistas in "Tombstone" are all really in Arizona ... though not necessarily in or right around Tombstone itself. After all, the town had changed a bit in the century or so that had passed since the Earp's heyday when the movie entered production. So instead of filming right in Tombstone, the movie "Tombstone" was filmed at a couple of local movie ranches and one of Arizona's national forests, keeping it visually authentic even when the story occasionally veered off path.