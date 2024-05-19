Kurt Russell Hijacked A Horse For A Joyride On The Set Of Tombstone

One thing you can say about Kurt Russell: he looks at home on a horse. Russell has played plenty of cowboys in his day, and he seems like a natural fit to ride off into the sunset. And that's pretty much exactly what he did on the set of "Tombstone." According to Russell, his horse on that film, named Sunday, was "a great horse." He added: "I can just remember when we finished all I wanted to do was get on that horse. And in those days, you know, they were always very careful with horses and where they were going, and I just turned to the wrangler and I said, 'Nobody can catch me on this thing, so don't bother trying.' And I said, 'I'm going for a ride,' and he said, 'Got it.' I just took off and spent about an hour with Sunday, and it was a release."

There's something touching about this story, with Russell taking Sunday the horse out for an hour-long ride all by himself. One imagines Russell was still in costume when he went for this little ride, which makes the story even better. You can almost picture it: Russell, in full Wyatt Earp gear, riding his horse Sunday through lush fields with the sun setting, burning orange-red and beautiful in a wide-open sky. We should all be so lucky to have experiences like that. But that's the life of a famous actor for you. The rest of us will have to get back to work at our boring desks.