Fallout Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

When it comes to adapting a story from one medium to another, few translations have suffered as greatly as those made from video games. There are some truly terrible video game movie and television adaptations, so fans were nervous when it was announced that there would be a "Fallout" streaming series created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, with the first three episodes directed by "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan. Thankfully, the people behind the show seem to fully comprehend what makes the "Fallout" series of games so great, from the absolutely brutal and outrageous violence to its pitch-black but cheeky sense of humor.

The first season of "Fallout" was stellar, following the fresh-faced and hilariously optimistic vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell), a mysterious irradiated man known as "the Ghoul" (Walton Goggins), and a lost squire with the Brotherhood of Steel named Maximus (Aaron Moten), leading to massive success for the series. The second season was pretty much a foregone conclusion, with a great teaser at the end of the first season that hinted at the series traveling to franchise fan-favorite location New Vegas. But when is it coming out, and who's coming back? Here's everything we know about "Fallout" season 2 so far.