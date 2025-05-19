Fallout Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
When it comes to adapting a story from one medium to another, few translations have suffered as greatly as those made from video games. There are some truly terrible video game movie and television adaptations, so fans were nervous when it was announced that there would be a "Fallout" streaming series created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, with the first three episodes directed by "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan. Thankfully, the people behind the show seem to fully comprehend what makes the "Fallout" series of games so great, from the absolutely brutal and outrageous violence to its pitch-black but cheeky sense of humor.
The first season of "Fallout" was stellar, following the fresh-faced and hilariously optimistic vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell), a mysterious irradiated man known as "the Ghoul" (Walton Goggins), and a lost squire with the Brotherhood of Steel named Maximus (Aaron Moten), leading to massive success for the series. The second season was pretty much a foregone conclusion, with a great teaser at the end of the first season that hinted at the series traveling to franchise fan-favorite location New Vegas. But when is it coming out, and who's coming back? Here's everything we know about "Fallout" season 2 so far.
When does Fallout season 2 premiere?
Prime Studios have greenlit season 3 already and announced that season 2 will debut on the streamer in December 2025. Season 2 wrapped production on May 8, according to the official "Fallout" Twitter/"X" account, which celebrated with a video of Goggins ripping off his ghoul makeup — makeup that includes a whole lot of prosthetics and a bit of paint to help VFX artists digitally remove his nose. It's hard to blame him because that makeup looks really uncomfortable, and it can't really be all that fun pretending to be such a tortured, ancient character, either.
What are the plot details of Fallout season 2?
According to the Prime Video press site, "Fallout" season 2 will "pick up in the aftermath of Season One's epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas." Fans of the game "Fallout: New Vegas" are probably hoping to see factions like the New California Republic and maybe even Caesar's Legion represented to some degree, although the show's placement on the overall timeline could impact exactly how we see them.
At the end of the first season, Lucy discovered that everything she believed about the world, and Vault-Tec, had been a lie. She decides to go looking for the people in charge of Vault-Tec, to challenge them and try to make things right in whatever way she can. The Ghoul has discovered that his pre-war family might still be alive, and Vault-Tec would have them. And Maximus is now an actual Knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, which means that he will have more power to help shape the wasteland. Since the Brotherhood and Vault-Tec also have opposing goals, we'll probably see him alongside Lucy or the Ghoul again in the future.
Who are the cast of Fallout season 2?
While we know for a fact that Goggins' Ghoul is back because he filmed that little season 2 wrap video, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that Purnell's Lucy and Moten's Maximus will be back, the return status of the rest of the cast from season 1 is a bit more ambiguous. We might see Lucy's dad, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) again in flashbacks or if they pull him out of storage, and we also might see her brother Norm (Moisés Arias) again as well. Sarita Choudhury's Enclave scientist Moldaver shouldn't be totally counted out, either. Leslie Uggam's vault overseer Betty is still around, too, and since we're getting more Vault-Tec, she's probably going to be back to cause problems for Lucy.
As far as new actors joining the cast, the big surprise is that Macaulay Culkin is going to star in an unknown role, though Deadline reports he's a "crazy genius-like character," which could apply to any number of weirdos from New Vegas. Maybe he'll be overseer in one of the other vaults scattered throughout the wasteland, or a mad Enclave scientist. Either way, it'll be exciting to see him join the cast.
Has Fallout season 2 released a trailer?
There isn't an official trailer that's been released just yet, although there is a leaked season 2 teaser that shows Lucy and the Ghoul on their way to New Vegas. We're likely to see an actual teaser or trailer sometime soon, so stay tuned!
Where to watch the first season of Fallout
Fans who want to rewatch or catch up on the first season of "Fallout" before the new season premieres can do so exclusively on Prime Video. The streaming service hosts all eight episodes, which could make for one seriously weird day of binging if you want to really get in the mood for more ghouls, irradiated pests, and volatile vaults.