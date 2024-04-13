Fallout's Brutal Fourth Episode Actually Matches The Outrageous Violence Of The Original Games

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout."

Ever since the trailer for Prime Video's "Fallout" series debuted and promised a funny and weird take on the apocalypse, it was obvious that the trademark violence and grim comedy of the video games would be in evidence. Since its 1997 inception, the "Fallout" series has never shied away from depicting the harrowing reality of a post-apocalyptic future, contrasting that against the upbeat American boosterism that characterized the 1950s-era culture from which the series borrows. Now, with its TV debut, co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have done an excellent job of preserving that amusing yet unsettling tone.

The "Fallout" streaming series is in canon with the video games but tells a wholly original story. What makes the show a success is that it still feels like "Fallout," despite featuring a whole cast of new characters and an original narrative. In other words, the tone of this series is just right, blending dark comedy with pure horror to create a unique take on the post-apocalypse genre that is desperately needed in 2024. "Fallout 3" and "Fallout 4" director and executive producer on the TV show, Todd Howard, spoke to Vanity Fair about maintaining the right balance between humor and horror, saying:

"We had a lot of conversations over the style of humor, the level of violence, the style of violence. Look, 'Fallout' can be very dramatic, and dark, and post-apocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink [...] I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show."

But if there's one episode where the violence gains the edge, it's surely the fourth episode, which is unrelentingly brutal throughout.