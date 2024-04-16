Fallout Dev Sets The Record Straight On Timeline Controversy

Spoilers follow for the first season of "Fallout."

With "Fallout," Prime Video delivered one of the best video game adaptations ever, one that stands up there with the likes of "Arcane," "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" and "Castlevania."

A big reason for the show's success is that it is not a 1:1 remake like, say, "The Last of Us." Instead, "Fallout" tells an entirely original story with brand new characters. There is some overlap, of course, from slightly similar plots to cheeky references and returning characters from the games, but otherwise, this feels less like replaying your favorite "Fallout" game and more like watching a brand new "Fallout" game play out in front of you.

This allows the TV show to tell a good and thrilling story without the restraints of canon or the games. This is how we get the entire pre-war storyline that gives us an origin for Vault Boy and a finale that shows the true evils of Vault-Tec in a way that not even the games fully get at by connecting them to the end of the world.

It is also how the show, set a decade after the events of the games, can bring in elements from any of them whenever it makes for a good story rather than because it is required. For example: how the show gives us Shady Sands and the New California Republic in ways much different than gamers would remember. Shady Sands in particular caused a bit of controversy among some fans who were left confused about the timeline of events and whether the show retconned the events of "Fallout New Vegas." When asked by fans whether the popular game remains canon or not, lead designer and writer of "Fallout 3" and "4," Emil Pagliarulo tweeted "Of course it is. We've never suggested otherwise."