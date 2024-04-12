Fallout Episode 3 Takes A Cheeky Jab At The Video Games

The stellar video game adaptation that is "Fallout" has finally arrived on Prime Video. The show presents an immersive alternate future that feels akin to the games while weaving a whole new wasteland-based tale. One of the "Fallout" series' great strengths is the depth of its in-game world, which lends itself to telling multiple stories from numerous characters' perspectives. Each game in the series, which kicked off with 1997's top-down RPG "Fallout," tells a different story set in a retrofuturist alternate reality where the world was decimated by nuclear war in 2077. The games have been set across this post-apocalyptic U.S., from Appalachia to Vegas, and feature a different protagonist each time.

The streaming series is canon with the "Fallout" games, and takes a similar approach, debuting characters and a narrative that are completely original creations while depicting the unique wasteland of the games in vivid detail. Jonathan Nolan, who co-created the series with Lisa Joy (the pair are also married), introduces us to three main characters in the first episode. Ella Purnell's vault-dweller Lucy ventures into the wasteland in search of her father and eventually runs into Walton Goggins' The Ghoul, a former Western star who was irradiated by the nuclear war and has somehow remained alive in the 200-odd years since. The main cast is rounded out by Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus, a recruit of the Brotherhood of Steel hoping to be promoted and become one of the military order's hulking mecha-soldiers.

Making a show that feels like "Fallout" while introducing a whole new storyline and array of characters is impressive, especially considering the complex lore of the franchise and the fact that, for a lot of players, their fondest memories of actually playing the games will have nothing to do with the central storylines at all.