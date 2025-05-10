15 Best TV Shows Like The Rookie

Police procedurals are a dime a dozen on primetime television. It's an inherently cinematic profession with chases and gun fights that get viewers invested from week to week. As such, it's a pleasant surprise when one turns out to be actually entertaining, which is a far easier task when you have the ever-charismatic Nathan Fillion at the helm.

Advertisement

"The Rookie" proves how you can teach an old dog new tricks, as John Nolan (Fillion) moves from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles to join the city's police force despite being 45 years old. He's much older than the much younger rookies on the squad, but over the course of the show's run, he shows how a unique perspective can help with solving cases.

The show mixes action with personal drama well, to the point where the show even sparked the spinoff "The Rookie: Feds for a while, until ABC cancelled it after just one season. But rest assured, there are plenty of other solid cop and detective shows like "The Rookie" to tide you over.