Who Is Emperor Shaddam IV In Dune?

At the beginning of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" — set in the distant, distant future — Duke Leto Atreides, the ruler of the ocean planet of Caladan, is assigned the task of overseeing the distant desert world of Arrakis by the Padishah Emperor, Shaddam IV. Arrakis is particularly valuable to the galaxy, as it is the only known source of the spice Melange, a consciousness-expanding psychedelic substance that grants humans the skills they need to travel through deep space. Arrakis had previously been overseen by House Harkonnen, a wicked and greedy clan of hedonists, and House Atreides seemingly promised a more benevolent rule and gentle hand when overseeing spice production. The Atreides and the Harkonnens have long been bitter rivals.

Of course, Shaddam IV has a scheme of his own, and only assigned House Atreides to Arrakis for reasons of treachery. It seems that Duke Leto Atreides was becoming too popular with the citizens of the galaxy, and Shaddam IV saw him as a political threat. The Emperor secretly conspired with House Harkonnen, lending them his ultra-powerful space army, as a means to assassinate the Duke and the rest of the Atreides. The Emperor, it seems, is not a very kind dude.

As fans of "Dune" know, though, the Emperor's plans will go completely pear-shaped when the Duke's son, Paul, escapes the attack and moves in with the mystical Fremen, the natives of Arakkis. The first "Dune" novel ends with Shaddam IV abdicating his throne.

Shaddam IV, while not always an active participant, is one of the key players in "Dune," and is essentially responsible for instigating all of the novel's drama. He would go on to be played by José Ferrer in David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of "Dune," by Giancarlo Giannini in the 2000 miniseries, and by Christopher Walken in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two." In Alejandro Jodorowsky's famously canceled "Dune" film, he was to be played by Salvador Dalí.