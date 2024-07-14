Frank Herbert's Son Provided Input On Denis Villeneuve's Dune Script

After writing his magnum opus, "Dune," Frank Herbert penned several science-fiction books, including 1986's "Man of Two Worlds," written in collaboration with his son, Brian Herbert. Although much more contained in scope and ambition than his "Dune" saga, "Man of Two Worlds" delved into the intriguing premise of human and alien minds, and how beautiful and disastrous it would be if one body were to house these warring identities. The collaboration between the two authors birthed a fascinating if somewhat shaky foundation for a world that could have been, weaving fantasy and satire into a story that feels both dense and nostalgic. Brian's involvement in his father's work is not limited to this — he kept the "Dune" legacy going by piecing together prequels and sequels based on his father's notes, penning companion pieces such as "Legends of Dune" and "Sandworms of Dune" over the years.

When the Herbert estate learned of Denis Villeneuve's interest in adapting "Dune," Brian was intrigued by the director's interest. However, according to Tanya Lapointe's stunningly crafted "The Art and Soul of Dune," Brian "decided not to contact him directly" as a studio was not involved at that point. However, after the estate signed a deal with Legendary Pictures in 2016, Villeneuve was officially brought on board — a decision Brian wholeheartedly agreed with. The stakes were high, as the Herbert estate reiterated that they wished to endorse an adaptation that preserved the ethos of Frank Herbert's saga and Villeneuve seemed like the perfect choice for such a daunting undertaking.

After Villeneuve brought screenwriter Eric Roth to help mold the initial creative process, Roth exchanged lengthy emails with Brian and met him shortly after to discuss the film's vision. This was the beginning of a steady collaboration between Brian and the creative team of "Dune."