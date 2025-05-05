Thunderbolts Concept Art Reveals Invincible's Steven Yeun As The Sentry

This probably won't come as much of a surprise to anyone who's been paying attention, but Marvel movies like "Thunderbolts*" tend to undergo quite a bit of change during their development. Sometimes, that comes in the form of massive reshoots, like this year's "Captain America: Brave New World" unfortunately experienced to its detriment. Other times, it can be a result of a creative team trying to find the best possible ideas on the fly. And then there's that secret third option, where actors' schedules simply get in the way of the original plan. That's what happened with Steven Yeun's original casting as Bob/Sentry/the Void in "Thunderbolts*," a parting of ways that became necessary as a result of the duel WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 and the delaying of Marvel's latest team-up movie to 2025. That role ultimately went to Lewis Pullman, and it's safe to say things worked out for the best, based on the critical and audience reactions to his performance and the overall character.

Now, however, we're finally getting our first look at how Yeun would've appeared as Sentry, fully suited up and showing off the nifty-looking costume in all its glory. That comes courtesy of a leaked and awfully blurry image of official concept art posted by a fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter), which /Film can independently confirm to be the real deal. You'll have to click the link above since we can't actually reproduce the artwork here without getting caught in the crossfire of those infamous Marvel snipers. But for those curious about catching a glimpse into the alternate universe where studios didn't choose to usher in a completely unnecessary industry shutdown over pennies and the "Mickey 17," "Beef," and "Nope" star actually stayed on board the project, well, today's your lucky day!

