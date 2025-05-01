The 2025 Heist Crime Thriller That's Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

Netflix might have just delivered a gift for cinema fans in the form of a Hitchcock collection, but it's also yet to make up for the horrible "The Electric State," its most expensive movie and the Russo brothers' worst. More in the way of Hitchcock compendiums might well help in that regard, but not if the streamer also keeps churning out things like the Indian heist thriller "Jewel Thief — The Heist Begins."

Must-see actioner "RRR" gained international attention in 2022, becoming a box office smash and even winning a Best Original Song Oscar. It then expanded its audience when it hit Netflix in the U.S., and ever since, there's been a steady stream of Indian actioners finding their way onto the streamer domestically. It should be noted that there's also been an array of decent offerings from the country. In 2023, for example, the Indian crime drama "Jaane Jaan" broke into the Netflix top 10 and was well worth a watch. The following year, however, we got more outlandish action in the form of "Animal," an Indian action revenge movie that ripped its way through the streamer's charts worldwide. Now, "Jewel Thief — The Heist Begins" is here to continue the trend.

Unfortunately, unlike the Tollywood hit that was "RRR," Bollywood's latest attempt at a good heist film seems to have fallen flat with critics. But does that really matter when it's also managed to dominate the Netflix top charts? Well, yes, but still.