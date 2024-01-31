An Indian Action Revenge Film Ripping Its Way Through The Netflix Top Ten

One of the benefits of Netflix and the streaming age in general is that audiences are being exposed to films and TV series from outside their own cultures. Last year, the Mexican limited series "Thursday's Widows" hit the Netflix top 10 in several countries, becoming the number three non-English TV series for the week of September 11 to September 17, 2023. But it was the Indian thriller "Jaane Jaan," which topped the Netflix charts worldwide back in September 2023, that had perhaps the most impressive Netflix run for a non-US film.

Becoming the most-watched non-English film on the streamer globally, with 8.1 million views for the week of September 18 to September 24, 2023, "Jaane Jaan" proved global Netflix viewers were not only willing to give films outside their own countries a go, but that these films could dominate viewing charts.

Now, in 2024, we've got yet another Indian Netflix hit that hasn't quite managed to ascend to the heights of "Jaane Jaan" but has still managed a decent run on the streamer. Action drama "Animal" debuted in theaters on December 1, 2023, and became a box office smash in its native India, though critics were fairly merciless. But a poor critical response hasn't stopped "Animal" from once again proving itself popular among audiences with an impressive Netflix debut.