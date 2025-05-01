Is Conclave Based On A True Story? What The Movie Gets Right About Choosing A New Pope

In "Conclave," Cardinal Lawrence is put in charge of leading the conclave, in which the cardinals (the highest-ranking officials in the clergy besides the Holy Father, the Pope) convene in seclusion to choose a new leader. There are serious political divides in the film, as some of the cardinals have very conservative ideas about how the church should be run, while others wish to continue in the late pope's legacy and grow more progressive with the times. It feels especially relevant given Pope Francis' humanist approach, leaving everyone to wonder if conservative cardinals will try to take things back to a less enlightened time.

While some critics of the film have said that it secularizes the church too much, imprinting American politics onto a Catholic frame, the divisive reaction to the film among Catholics points to art mirroring reality a bit more than folks might be comfortable with. For example, conservative bishop Robert Barron told his followers on social media to avoid the film because of its "woke" messaging of "diversity, inclusion" (pretty sure Jesus would have some thoughts about that), while Catholic film critic Zachary Lee praised it fervently, saying that it "makes a compelling and ecclesial call for a renewed spiritual stewardship characterized by humility, meekness and, curiously, doubt." The real-life cardinals in contention to possibly be the next pope are just as ideologically varied as the ones in "Conclave," which could make this particular conclave especially challenging.

