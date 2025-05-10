The Creepy Bones Prop That Emily Deschanel Gifted To David Boreanaz

David Boreanaz has always spoken highly of his time on "Bones," but there were a few things that weren't highlights for the veteran actor. For instance, Boreanaz hated one particular (but short-lived) aspect of playing Seeley Booth, and the star has openly criticized a "Bones" storyline that he claimed was just "bad television." Otherwise, however, he seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed his 12 years playing Booth opposite Emily Deschanel as Temperance Brennan.

By the end of "Bones," Booth and Brennan had been married for some time, so the series finale was particularly emotional for the stars, who had to say goodbye to their fictional marriage alongside the show that had been such a big part of their lives for more than a decade. As such, you might expect them to have gifted each other something deeply meaningful as a parting gift, and in a way, they did.

In an interview with TVInsider, the pair were asked what they took from the set, with Boreanaz replying that he took "only a couple of things. It wasn't much." He was, however, given something by his co-star, who said, "I took something and I gave it to David as a joke. I wrapped it all nice," before Boreanaz confirmed that it was, in fact, a papier-mâché Laurel and Hardy mask. Just what on earth that means remains unclear, as there was never any storyline that featured a papier-mâché Laurel and Hardy mask. Deschanel did add that he co-star was "always creeped out by the mask things," so it could have been some background set decoration that was either never used or featured briefly in one scene or another. Either way, Boreanaz seemed to find it funny, admitting to TVInsider that he "laughed so hard" upon opening it.

