The Creepy Bones Prop That Emily Deschanel Gifted To David Boreanaz
When "Bones" wrapped up in 2017, it had been on the air for a full 12 seasons. As such, there were plenty of potential keepsakes that the cast and crew might have snuck out on their last day. Considering how long the show had been going and how successful it had been, there was every reason for them to do so. Stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel have spoken about working together, remembering it as a positive experience, which it seems they'd be willing to repeat, if their comments on the potential "Bones" revival are anything to go by. In fact, pretty much everybody who worked on the Fox procedural seems to be eager to return, suggesting that the series wasn't just a big success, but a grand old time all around.
As such, you can imagine why the actors would have taken a piece of the show with them back in 2017. For Boreanaz, he was somewhat spoiled for choice in that regard. The actor had infused his character, FBI special agent Seeley Booth, with elements of his own personality, decorating the man's office with all manner of Hockey memorabilia, thereby ensuring that Booth was just as big a fan of the sport as he was himself. As such, you might have expected him to make off with some of the agent's office decor. While he may well have done so, it seems he was also gifted a much more unlikely gift by Deschanel.
Emily Deschanel gave David Boreanaz a joke gift
David Boreanaz has always spoken highly of his time on "Bones," but there were a few things that weren't highlights for the veteran actor. For instance, Boreanaz hated one particular (but short-lived) aspect of playing Seeley Booth, and the star has openly criticized a "Bones" storyline that he claimed was just "bad television." Otherwise, however, he seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed his 12 years playing Booth opposite Emily Deschanel as Temperance Brennan.
By the end of "Bones," Booth and Brennan had been married for some time, so the series finale was particularly emotional for the stars, who had to say goodbye to their fictional marriage alongside the show that had been such a big part of their lives for more than a decade. As such, you might expect them to have gifted each other something deeply meaningful as a parting gift, and in a way, they did.
In an interview with TVInsider, the pair were asked what they took from the set, with Boreanaz replying that he took "only a couple of things. It wasn't much." He was, however, given something by his co-star, who said, "I took something and I gave it to David as a joke. I wrapped it all nice," before Boreanaz confirmed that it was, in fact, a papier-mâché Laurel and Hardy mask. Just what on earth that means remains unclear, as there was never any storyline that featured a papier-mâché Laurel and Hardy mask. Deschanel did add that he co-star was "always creeped out by the mask things," so it could have been some background set decoration that was either never used or featured briefly in one scene or another. Either way, Boreanaz seemed to find it funny, admitting to TVInsider that he "laughed so hard" upon opening it.
Deschanel's gift was an extension of her and Boreanaz's working relationship
Since David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel started on "Bones," they seemed to have their working relationship figured out. The "Bones" stars established one condition for working together before the show even began, acknowledging that they'd be spending so much time together, thereby giving each other permission to walk away at any time if they felt bothered or irritated and to talk about their feelings rather than keeping things bottled up.
According to Deschanel, this often manifested as Boreanaz sending her a Diet Coke to let her know that she might have upset him. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that this "became a joke that if someone was acting badly, you give them a Diet Coke." Clearly, then, the "Bones" stars had the kind of relationship that allowed them to joke with one another, and it seems that Deschanel's gift to her co-star at the end of the show's run was an extension of that. The actress told TVInsider that she even gift-wrapped the mask, suggesting Boreanaz initially thought he was getting something truly heartfelt — which in a way, he was.