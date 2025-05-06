15 Actors Who Bombed Auditions For Iconic Roles

For a brief period in the early 2000s, Jake Gyllenhaal could have been considered the unluckiest actor in Hollywood. Gyllenhaal almost replaced Tobey Maguire as Marvel's Spider-Man and bombed the chance to play Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring."

In 2016, Gyllenhaal appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and discussed how his agents pushed him for the part of the hobbit. The actor admitted how he didn't really know what was required of him for the audition and went with the flow. However, it all fell apart when he read his lines and "The Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson asked him about the lack of an accent. Gyllenhaal claimed he didn't know he needed an accent, to which Jackson replied, "Fire your agents."

In retrospect, the casting of Elijah Wood as Frodo turned out perfect, and it's tough to imagine anyone else as the heroic hobbit. Maybe Gyllenhaal might have been good, but he didn't appear to be as excited about the role as his agents were. Also, think about this: if he had been cast in "The Lord of the Rings," he wouldn't have been able to appear in the glorious "Bubble Boy."

