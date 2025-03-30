Why Jake Gyllenhaal Nearly Replaced Tobey Maguire As Marvel's Spider-Man

Sam Raimi's superhero flick "Spider-Man" was a huge hit when it was released in 2002. It was made for a whopping $132 million (big money at the time), but it ended up grossing over $825 million worldwide, more or less ushering a new age of superhero movies that remained strong all the way through the 2020s. It's easy to see why a story about superheroism in New York would have caught on in the early 2000s; superheroes live in morally simple universes where good and evil are clearly delineated, a stark contrast to the wickedness and chaos of a post-9/11 world. Noble beings with extraordinary powers can now prevent massive acts of terrorism.

Despite the success of "Spider-Man," however, franchise star Tobey Maguire almost stepped away from the role for the 2004 sequel. Maguire had just become a notable Hollywood player with "Spider-Man," as well as with his acclaimed performance in the Oscar-bait horse picture "Seabiscuit," released the following summer. These caused Maguire to renegotiate his "Spider-Man" sequel salary, feeling that he should get a larger payday. Maguire also aggravated a preexisting back injury while acting in "Seabiscuit," as the horse-riding scenes were very physically demanding. One might notice that Maguire also had to lose a lot of weight for that film, a contrast to the bulking up he had to do for "Spider-Man."

Because of this, movement was made to potentially replace Maguire as Spider-Man, just in case. Word got out that Jake Gyllenhaal had been approached to take over playing Peter Parker for Raimi's next film. The rumor at the time was that, with a new actor, the title would be changed to "The Amazing Spider-Man." Gyllenhaal, it turns out, was one of several actors on deck to replace Maguire, as reported by Yahoo! in 2019.