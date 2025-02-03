10 Best Actors Who Almost Played James Bond

Playing the role of 007 is a big deal. In fact, just look at how the fans react whenever an actor's name is associated with playing James Bond. It's the same as whenever anyone is linked to the part of Superman, Batman, or Spider-Man, and everyone — and we mean, everyone — has an opinion over who would be the best actor for the gig. Needless to say, the hills of the internet become alive with the sound of flame wars.

While the selection of 007s on screen has been terrific across every James Bond movie, there have been a few close calls throughout the years that could have been excellent replacements too. That isn't to say that these picks would be infinitely better than the final actors chosen, but they would have certainly shaken — not stirred — the viewer's curiosity at the very least. After all, who wouldn't want to see what Henry Cavill, Sam Neill, or Ralph Fiennes could have done as the dashing and dapper British superspy? It's fun to ponder these kinds of what-ifs and imagine how the movies and franchise could have turned out differently!

So, which big stars could have turned out as 007? You won't need to sign your soul away to an intelligence agency to gain access to this information. So, sit back, relax, and find out more about the 10 best actors who almost played Bond. James Bond.