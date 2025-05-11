15 Celebrities Who Hated Their Biopics

Biopics are really having a moment right now. While the genre itself is nothing new, biopics seem like an easy way not only to make a lot of money at the box office but to bring home a bunch of trophies during awards season. If you're lucky and/or have the right director at the helm, you can achieve both like with 2023's "Oppenheimer," which grossed close to $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time and took home Best Picture at that year's Academy Awards.

It feels like Hollywood isn't going to let go of this trend anytime soon, and for notable figures who become the subjects of these movies, it's often a chance to have their accomplishments shared with a vast audience. But even if a biopic is largely complimentary, some people just don't like seeing their dirty laundry aired for the world to see.

There's a reason why many biopics come out after the subject has long passed. Their descendants may have some choice words, but they don't have to see the grittier parts of their lives dramatized. Biopics about more recent subjects have occasionally garnered ire, sometimes for misrepresenting the truth and sometimes for being a bit too truthful.