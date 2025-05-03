Thunderbolts' Boldest Choice Flips The Script On Superhero Movie Third Acts

Put this on a Wheaties box: The following article contains major spoilers for "Thunderbolts."

If you've seen one Marvel movie, you've seen them all — or so goes the conventional wisdom surrounding this franchise, at least. To be fair, the criticisms about the studio adhering to a certain "formula" aren't entirely off-base. Although this point was largely brushed off or tolerated when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was operating on all cylinders, it became impossible to ignore once the quality of each installment lowered and lowered with almost every passing film in the wake of "Avengers: Endgame." This year's disappointing release of "Captain America: Brave New World" only made the spotlight even brighter than it already was. And once it was finally time to release "Thunderbolts*," more of the same ol' thing simply wouldn't cut it.

Thankfully, director Jake Schreier is well aware of this potential problem and gets out ahead of it. The premise of the antihero team-up movie might have seemed like business as usual for the MCU, down to the very idea of building another new Avengers roster as hinted at by the asterisk in the title. But despite having to adhere to some of the usual restrictions inherent to this universe, "Thunderbolts*" manages to color outside of the lines far more than many recent productions were ever able to do. Not since James Gunn brought his trilogy to a close with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" have we seen a Marvel offering as bold, unique, and willing to push boundaries.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in the final act of "Thunderbolts*" — arguably the high point of the entire blockbuster. Much of the plot appears to be setting up Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and the rest of our (anti)heroes going up against the unstoppable might of Bob (Lewis Pullman), who becomes the dazzling Sentry before transforming into the dark and deadly Void. But just when it seems like we're destined for yet another third act battle full of quips, punching, and VFX-driven destruction, we're taken for an unexpected twist. The result is one of the best climaxes of any superhero movie in years.

