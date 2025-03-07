Marvel Reveals The New Name Of The Avengers Tower For The Thunderbolts Movie

In 2012, the world was not only introduced to the Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also their headquarters. The Manhattan high rise, once known as Stark Tower, was thereafter referred to as Avengers Tower. By the end of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," however, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) had retrofitted one of his company's warehouses into the compound that housed Earth's Mightiest Heroes on through to "Avengers: Endgame." But what happened to the Avengers' original base after it was shuttered?

Turns out, it went on the market and Julia-Louis Dreyfus' shady Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine was the lucky buyer. All of the promotional material for Marvel's upcoming antihero team up "Thunderbolts*" suggests both Fontaine and the titular crew will be spending a lot of time in the film in the newly renovated Avengers Tower. Now, thanks to Empire, we've learned that Fontaine has given the building a new name, and it's an ominous one: the Watchtower.

Speaking to Empire, "Thunderbolts*" director Jake Schreier also hinted that the tower's change in ownership signals a darker future ahead:

"We know what that tower means [...] teasing a portent of things to come. Who's the person you would least like to own that tower, that means so much to so many people? Can you use that as a symbol of things taking a darker turn?"

To be sure, when it was occupied by the Avengers, the tower stood above New York City as a beacon of hope, assuring the masses that Earth's Mightiest Heroes were watching over them. In their absence, however, it now falls to the Thunderbolts (a group composed of assassins, soldiers, and more) to construct their own legacy.