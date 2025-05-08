10 Worst Cameos In DC Movies & TV Shows

Like love and marriage, comic book movies and cameos are an institute you cannot disparage. Marvel might be the trailblazer in this regard, finding unique and innovative ways to shoehorn everyone and their uncle into a movie or TV show, but DC isn't immune from turning its audience into a real-life Pointing Rick Dalton meme. Yet, for every great appearance, there's also a flubber — a moment that flops harder than "Joker: Folie à Deux" did at the box office.

Take a look at 2023's "The Flash" as an example. With all its multiversal potential, minds raced to the infinite possibilities, imagining the chances of seeing Christian Bale's Batman return for a triumphant third act cameo or even seeing Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern fly in for a visit. Instead, it turned into a CGI horrorfest where the tributes to past heroes angered — rather than captivated — viewers. It would be easy to compile an entire list of failures based on that movie alone, but in the interest of fairness, only two cameos from "The Flash" feature here.

So, which are the worst cameos in DC movies and TV shows? Put your feet on the Cosmic Treadmill and tuck in your arms, because it's time to head back and explore all the blunders that had the average fan shaking their head and wondering what was the point of it all. Be warned, though: some of these cameos may evoke traumatic memories of films and moments that everyone wishes they could forget.

