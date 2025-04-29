10 Oscar-Winning Roles That Almost Went To A Different Actor

Winning an Oscar can truly change the trajectory of an actor's career. Naturally, it isn't everything, and some performers do just fine without ever winning an Academy Award. However, taking home the trophy proves that an actor has earned the respect of their peers, and if they play their cards right and make smart business decisions, they can have a very bright future ahead of them.

Jennifer Lawrence became a Hollywood darling in large part thanks to her Best Actress win for "Silver Linings Playbook," and Halle Berry made history as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress statue for her work in "Monster's Ball." It's fascinating to consider what opportunities would've been in store for them had those iconic roles gone to somebody else, and that was almost the case. For those performers and many others, they weren't the first pick for their Oscar-winning roles. Someone else had to turn it down first, opening the door for them to ascend the ranks of Hollywood greatness.

Granted, many of the actors who turned down these Oscar-winning roles did just fine in the long run. Plus, there's always the question as to whether a different performance would've been equally as good to warrant an Academy Award, leaving us to wonder what could've been.

Here are 10 Oscar-winning roles that almost went to different actors.