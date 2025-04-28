The 5 Best & 5 Worst Movies About Ancient Egypt

While the world has been fascinated with the mysteries of ancient Egypt since Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon stole all the credit for the glorious reveal of Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922 from the local diggers and historians, the truth of those mysteries rest better in the hands of Egyptians today. And there are still mysteries and wonders aplenty, from the way its colorful mythology slowly blended — syncretized — with the Roman occupiers that gradually wore away the country's golden monarchy, to its early understandings of science and math that remain lost.

It's a tough period of time for amateur historians who love the occasional pop culture dive; unlike other history buffs with their Medieval costume dramas and the upcoming Christopher Nolan-helmed version of "The Odyssey," there's not much that truly digs into the dynastic periods of Egypt. It's mostly Biblical-era epics, the occasional Roman overlap, and some hilariously bad science fiction that plays with disappointing and racist tropes. But there are a few films worth watching, and a few worth a good chuckle, and that's what we're going to dig for today.