Will Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Return? Marvel Confirms His Future
Back when "Moon Knight" first premiered, we praised how few ties the show had to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It allowed the show to stand on its own, to highlight the gritty and mature story, as well as the weirdness of the titular character. The show stars Oscar Isaac as both mercenary Marc Spector and archeologist Steven Grant, two identities sharing the same body, who investigate a world of Egyptian deities and ruthless killers. This is one of the best shows Marvel Studios has made, mostly thanks to the directorial style of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who bring their particular kind of weird to the MCU.
It's been nearly three years since the release of "Moon Knight," and in that time there's been absolutely no word on whether that story will ever continue (though Isaac did return to voice the character once again in an episode of "Marvel's What If...?" that aired on Disney+ late last year). Now, however, we finally official word on the future of the character. Speaking with ComicBook, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum finally addressed the Khonshu in the room, and confirmed that we will see Moon Knight again — just not the way fans may necessarily hope.
"I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think 'Moon Knight' happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. Moving forward our priorities have shifted. We're making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a 'Moon Knight' season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."
Marvel has a connectivity problem
We've known for a while that Marvel Studios would be slowing down production and releasing fewer titles a year, in an effort to prioritize quality over quantity. That in and of itself isn't a bad approach; the problem is that Marvel is becoming increasingly populated by random heroes and villains that feel more like plot holes than parts of a lived-in world. While in the past Marvel had avoided the desire to explain every new character and instead introduced fully-fledged heroes and trusted the audience to fill in the gaps (like with Hulk, Hawkeye, and even Spider-Man), Phase 4 was full of origin stories for a new generation of heroes that have all but disappeared. Shang-Chi, She-Hulk, Black Knight, and Moon Knight all got a full movie, TV show, or at least a big end-of-movie tease — with no follow-up.
Sure, it is easy to assume they'll be back in time for "Avengers: Secret Wars," but the MCU has given audiences no reason to really believe these characters are at all connected or concerned with the larger Marvel universe. Before "The Avengers" and before "Infinity War," we at least got post-credits scenes or something that would make it clear each character mattered to the larger continuity: that they would not just return in their own stories, but also be part of something larger. That's not the case with characters like "Moon Knight," whose lack of connection with the MCU now feels like a big plot hole. And we now know what happens when Marvel makes a movie to specifically solve plot holes.