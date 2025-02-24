Will Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Return? Marvel Confirms His Future

Back when "Moon Knight" first premiered, we praised how few ties the show had to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It allowed the show to stand on its own, to highlight the gritty and mature story, as well as the weirdness of the titular character. The show stars Oscar Isaac as both mercenary Marc Spector and archeologist Steven Grant, two identities sharing the same body, who investigate a world of Egyptian deities and ruthless killers. This is one of the best shows Marvel Studios has made, mostly thanks to the directorial style of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who bring their particular kind of weird to the MCU.

It's been nearly three years since the release of "Moon Knight," and in that time there's been absolutely no word on whether that story will ever continue (though Isaac did return to voice the character once again in an episode of "Marvel's What If...?" that aired on Disney+ late last year). Now, however, we finally official word on the future of the character. Speaking with ComicBook, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum finally addressed the Khonshu in the room, and confirmed that we will see Moon Knight again — just not the way fans may necessarily hope.