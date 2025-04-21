Chris Evans Sent Anthony Mackie A 2-Word Captain America: Brave New World Review

The other big review Mackie received came from his kids, and that one was a little less promising. "They loved the movie, they loved me in the movie. But they said the best thing about it was the chicken fingers at the afterparty," the actor admitted.

As expected, some Marvel fans who were disappointed by "Brave New World" have also been skeptical that Evans actually thought the movie was good. The apparent shortness of the text, coupled with the fact that Evans only had a simple "good job" to offer, implies to some folks that he was merely being polite. As one individual wrote in the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, "Well come on what do you expect them to say, 'Chris texted me, said the movie was s**t'?" It's unlikely Evans would ever say something so blunt and even more unlikely that Mackie would talk about it publicly if he did.

But while viewers may make fun of "Brave New World" for not quite being on the same level as the previous three "Captain America" films, they'll generally concede that Mackie himself was fine in the eponymous role. The movie's problems stem from its big twist being spoiled by the marketing (that and some major changes being made to the film and its social commentary by what seems like a string of reshoots and rewrites). As a whole, "Brave New World" has many of the same issues as other projects the MCU has churned out in its post-"Endgame" malaise. Frankly, it doesn't seem like there was anything Mackie himself could've done to fix that.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is now available to rent or buy on PVOD.