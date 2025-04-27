12 Actors Who Reprised Their Roles In Different Projects

Check out the box office results from 2024, and you'll have to scroll down a while to find a film that isn't part of the barrage of Hollywood sequels, remakes, adaptations, and spinoffs. In fact, you have to go all the way down to the 21st-most-successful film of 2024 to find a wholly-original property. That movie was John Krasinski's "IF," and chances are that one'll probably get a sequel too.

It's no surprise that people like things they're already familiar with. As University of Surrey lecturer Erica Hepper, Ph.D., told The Huffington Post, "Nostalgia is the warm, fuzzy emotion that we feel when we think about fond memories from our past." People want to watch characters they already know because it feels good to see someone you're familiar with, and the industry seems to be leaning into this more than ever.

As a result, many actors have been tapped to bring back their most famous characters in some pretty unexpected places, not just making sequels but taking their characters into new formats and genres. Beloved characters have been used for ads, repurposed in different shows, and have even crossed over into the real world.

Here are 12 actors who reprised roles in different projects.