Every Season Of Orange Is The New Black, Ranked

Spoilers for all of "Orange is the New Black" ahead.

"Orange is the New Black" is among the most important shows of the 2010s. It was not only one of the first series to establish the binge model as a viable release format — for better or worse — but it was also groundbreaking thanks to its diverse cast and the massive range of storylines it juggled at any given time. At its best, the show was riveting, funny, heartfelt, and bold. At its worst, it was still a fun time.

Most notably, few shows have ever felt so distinct from season to season. Season 1 was the fun fish-out-of-water comedy centering firmly around Piper (Taylor Schilling). Season 2 was a riveting prison drama centered largely on the Black inmates like Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Poussey (Samira Wiley), and Suzanne (Uzo Aduba). Season 3 was a surprisingly relaxed, lighthearted period, while season 4 took a brutal turn in the other direction, shifting the show from a comedy/drama to a drama/horror. Season 5 took place entirely within a single three-day riot, season 6 cut the cast in half and moved them into a maximum security prison, and season 7 let Piper explore life on the outside again.

Not all of these changes were made equal, however. So here's our ranking of every season of the show, from the ones that baffled us to the ones had us glued to the screen.