Why The Streaming Binge Model Doesn't Work, According To One TV Exec [ATX Festival]

If you've watched any of the biggest television series over the last several years, from "Stranger Things" to "Shōgun" to Marvel's "Secret Invasion" (okay, that last one was a cheap shot, I admit), you're likely all too aware of one of the biggest debates forever raging among nerds like us: What's the best way to experience the major water-cooler shows commonly considered to be "appointment viewing"? Is the binge model popularized by Netflix the way to approach things, in which viewers are able to spend a whole weekend devouring every episode of an entire season all in one go? Or is it better to exercise a little patience and release episodes one at a time in weekly installments, allowing word-of-mouth momentum to build while keeping the entire production at the center of the cultural conversation for much, much longer? (Or, perhaps, we can have the best of both worlds through "Hacks.")

That intriguing talking point was among the most significant topics addressed during this year's ATX Festival held annually in Austin, Texas, attended by /Film's very own Ryan Scott. The awfully important-sounding Presidential Forum panel turned out to be the place to be for some of the major bigwigs in the TV industry, including President of Paramount Television Studios Nicole Clemens, Sony Pictures Television Studios Katherine Pope, President of Universal Television Erin Underhill, and NBCUniversal Entertainment President of Scripted Content Lisa Katz. (Yeah, that's probably why it's called the "Presidential" Forum.)

Here, they opened up about their own preference between binging and weekly and went so far as to diagnose exactly why the former approach simply doesn't work, as much as the streaming services keep trying to make it happen. For those convinced that Hollywood executives simply don't get it, prepare yourselves for a breath of fresh air.