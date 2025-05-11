A James Bond Rip-Off Got Anthony Hopkins A Meeting With 007's Producers

With Amazon now in full control of the James Bond franchise, the already lively discourse around who will be the next 007 has gone into overdrive. Former Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson exercised a high level of control over the franchise, and official updates on who will be taking over as Bond have been non-existent ever since Daniel Craig bowed out with 2021's "No Time to Die." As such, fans are beyond eager to hear some sort of news on this front, especially now the franchise is in new hands. Those same fans have continued to bandy about all kinds of names.

We know that "Kraven the Hunter" star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has the backing of former Bond Pierce Brosnan, while some fans are still holding out hope that longtime favorite Henry Cavill might still have a shot. There are so many actors that could replace Craig as Bond, and we've heard a lot of speculation on that front, which has always been the way cinema's longest-running franchise has worked when a Bond actor steps down.

One name that you've almost never heard mentioned throughout Bond's run, however, is Anthony Hopkins. Of course, the now 87-year-old won't be suiting up for the next 007 outing, but at one time it seems the "Silence of the Lambs" star was being considered to play England's greatest spy, and it was all thanks to a James Bond rip-off.

