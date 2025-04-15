Stargate SG-1 Actor Ben Browder Was Nearly Cast As Two Different Atlantis Characters

Actor Ben Browder is truly no stranger to starring in science-fiction shows. In fact, he was in high demand for those roles in the early-to-mid aughts. Browder was particularly perfect on the series "Farscape" as John Crichton, an American astronaut who ends up going through a wormhole and finds himself surrounded by the universe's most ragtag group of aliens misfits on a living ship called the Moya. On "Farscape," which was designed by its creators to be the "anti-'Star Trek,'" Browder was both brash and boyishly charming, a kind of silly-but-smart 20th century Captain Kirk, and the team behind the "Stargate" franchise knew he was ideal for their newest spin-off, "Stargate: Atlantis." There was just one little (big) problem: he was a little busy filming the "Farscape" follow-up miniseries "The Peacekeeper Wars."

The "Stargate" creative team was so anxious to get Browder on "Atlantis" that he was almost cast as two different characters. Of course, things didn't go that way, and he was eventually cast as Lieutenant Colonel Cameron Mitchell in "Stargate SG-1" season 9. There, Browder served as the new commanding officer of SG-1 after some cast shifting at the end of season 8. Let's take a look at the characters he almost played, and how things might have been different if he hadn't been tied down with other projects.