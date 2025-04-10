Robert Downey Jr. & Tommy Lee Jones' Slick Crime Thriller Takes Over Tubi's Charts

If you're not yet a Tubi convert, you likely soon will be. Subscription streamers continue to raise their fees only to present you with ad-riddled media anyway, and that's if the media you're looking for even happens to be on these services. It's sort of ridiculous how many subscriptions I have, and yet it seems as though every time I search for a movie from years ago, I'm confronted with a choice between renting or buying. So, if we're always going to be told to shell out more money for the stuff we want to watch regardless of how many services we already pay for, the most logical response would be to subscribe to one or two streamers that you reliably use and accept that the dreaded "buy or rent" screen will be an inevitable part of your future.

Advertisement

But paid streamers aren't the only option. Enter: Tubi. The free streaming platform, which was bought by the Fox Corporation in 2020, actually has the biggest content library of any streamer, including Netflix, and reportedly boasts 97 million monthly active users. What's more, Tubi actually has some seriously great horror movies and, in 2024, hosted "The Batman" and several other DC movies. That is to say that this free streamer is not the vortex of bargain bin "content" you'd expect, and is well worth your time if you're sick of paying perpetually rising subscription costs elsewhere.

Sadly, though, the platform's most-watched chart isn't much better than the paid services in terms of quality. Rotten features frequently find their way to the top of the rankings on Tubi, and this week, it's Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Downey Jr.'s turn with "U.S. Marshals." With that being said, this 1998 crime thriller isn't quite as bad as its Rotten Tomatoes score would have you believe.

Advertisement