The Batman And More DC Movies Are Headed To Free Streaming Service Tubi In 2024

After years of jokes that the onslaught of ever-pricier streaming services have basically brought us back to square one in terms of cable, it appears that studios might have just reinvented the concept of licensing the rights of hit movies and shows to basic cable channels like TBS. There's nothing new under the sun, folks! But, in this case, such an agreement might have ripple effects far beyond the Warner Bros. Discovery brand.

In fact, branding is exactly what it's all about. The idea of sending all sorts of DC movies and shows to Tubi kind of flies in the face of WB's previous standing that Max would be the "exclusive" home to all sorts of brand-name Warner Bros. titles. Not only will this inevitably raise the question of why subscribers should spend so much money for Max, but it also contradicts many of the studio's claims — particularly that productions such as the canceled "Batgirl" film would've tarnished the brand or that the nearly-aborted "Coyote Vs. Acme" movie would cause brand confusion if sold to another distributor as opposed to being shelved for a tax write-off.

As much as Tubi's "highly-engaged" viewers will be happy to stream hot DC properties for free (though with frequent ad-breaks, of course), it's worth asking what effect this may have on a major streaming service that has become increasingly pricey and still endures waves of controversy over the removal of any classic WB title. (Most recently stemming from premature reports that HBO's "Watchmen" had been taken off Max altogether. This turned out to be a technical glitch, but the overwhelmingly negative reaction was certainly telling.) Time will tell if we'll look back at deals like this as a significant turning point in the streaming era, for better or worse.