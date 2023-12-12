The Batman And More DC Movies Are Headed To Free Streaming Service Tubi In 2024
What was once touted as a brave, new era of streaming is starting to feel ... a little stale and familiar these days. Hot on the heels of Paramount's bizarre choice to rebrand the prestige cable network Showtime as Paramount+ with Showtime, likely made in a sweaty attempt to goose subscription numbers for a fledgling streaming service, yet another questionable decision from a major studio has come down from the highest levels. And this time, it involves sending brand-name DC movies to another streaming service.
According to a new report by Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox-owned Tubi have reached an agreement to send several DC movies and shows to the ad-supported streaming service for the new year. This means that major titles such as "The Batman," both "Wonder Woman" movies, "Aquaman," "Black Adam," "Birds of Prey," and even 2011's "Green Lantern" will join series like "Batwoman," "Gotham," and "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" on Tubi in 2024. In December, a slew of DC animated movies ("Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox," "Superman/Batman: Public Enemies," "Batman: Death in the Family," and "DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam," "The Death of Superman," and "Son of Batman") will be added to the streaming service along with more shows such as "Stargirl" and "Swamp Thing" and the Keanu Reeves-starring film "Constantine." Expect even more Warner Bros. properties to be added throughout 2024.
Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said in a statement:
The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers. We're so pleased to have such wonderful partners at Warner Bros. Discovery, who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi's highly engaged viewers."
Brand management
After years of jokes that the onslaught of ever-pricier streaming services have basically brought us back to square one in terms of cable, it appears that studios might have just reinvented the concept of licensing the rights of hit movies and shows to basic cable channels like TBS. There's nothing new under the sun, folks! But, in this case, such an agreement might have ripple effects far beyond the Warner Bros. Discovery brand.
In fact, branding is exactly what it's all about. The idea of sending all sorts of DC movies and shows to Tubi kind of flies in the face of WB's previous standing that Max would be the "exclusive" home to all sorts of brand-name Warner Bros. titles. Not only will this inevitably raise the question of why subscribers should spend so much money for Max, but it also contradicts many of the studio's claims — particularly that productions such as the canceled "Batgirl" film would've tarnished the brand or that the nearly-aborted "Coyote Vs. Acme" movie would cause brand confusion if sold to another distributor as opposed to being shelved for a tax write-off.
As much as Tubi's "highly-engaged" viewers will be happy to stream hot DC properties for free (though with frequent ad-breaks, of course), it's worth asking what effect this may have on a major streaming service that has become increasingly pricey and still endures waves of controversy over the removal of any classic WB title. (Most recently stemming from premature reports that HBO's "Watchmen" had been taken off Max altogether. This turned out to be a technical glitch, but the overwhelmingly negative reaction was certainly telling.) Time will tell if we'll look back at deals like this as a significant turning point in the streaming era, for better or worse.