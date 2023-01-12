HBO Max Announces First Subscription Price Hike Since Launch, Effective Next Month

Welp, it's been a nice ride for nearly three years but the price of HBO Max is about to go up for those of us who are currently enjoying the streaming service's ad-free plan. As announced via an email to subscribers recently, the price of the ad-free plan will be going up by $1, from $14.99 per month to $15.99 per month, plus taxes. Per the email, subscribers will see their monthly rate increase to the new, higher rate during their next billing cycle on or after Saturday, February 11, 2023. Plan accordingly.

This is the first time that the service has hiked up its price since launching in May 2020, it's worth nothing. Be that as it may, in a landscape that is increasingly populated by many, many streaming services, these price increases bring viewers ever closer to the prices they were paying for cable before Netflix ushered in the cord-cutting revolution. A dollar here or there adds up when you're paying for a handful of different subscriptions, if not more. As for the reasoning behind this price hike? The email states that "this price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users."

Unique to HBO Max, however, is the fact that many movies and TV shows have been disappearing from the service as of late. This is a cost-saving measure for Warner Bros. Discovery, a company that was around $57 billion in debt following Discovery's acquisition of WarnerMedia, creating this new media giant. In any event, a service generating more headlines for removing movies and TV shows from its service lately asking for more money, albeit not a lot more money, might rub some people the wrong way.