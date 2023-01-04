The Last Of Us Will Cover The Entire First Game In Season 1, Season 2 Would Adapt Second Game

In this age of IPs becoming shared universes that encompass both theatrical and streaming releases, it would undoubtedly be tempting to build an interconnected universe of series and spin-off shows of "The Last of Us." The world is undoubtedly ripe with potential, as both games released thus far are filled with collectibles that contain rich lore about the society and culture of a cordyceps-ruled landscape. There are so many potential avenues, from radical survival groups to religious sects that formed in the wake of the outbreak. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann spoke about their disinterest in focusing on something other than Joel and Ellie. "We have no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games," as Druckmann matter-of-factly put it.

THR's story also confirms something /Film previously reported in March 2021— that the show's initial season will cover the events of the first game. This news comes as a relief, as there was some concern that Joel and Ellie's journey across the country would get dragged out. Rewatching the series' trailers and TV spots, you can also spot elements from the later parts of the original game's story (which takes place in the winter). This, in turn, suggests the show moves at just the right pace to cover the main events of the first game without feeling rushed or dragging.

When it comes to adapting "The Last of Us Part II," Mazin and Druckmann were understandably hesitant to confirm anything ahead of the show's premiere. They do, however, already have some ideas for how the game's plot would factor into a second season.